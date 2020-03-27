STOPCORONA, la comunità de L’Eroica pedala con il Maglificio Santini

Nei prossimi giorni il Maglificio Santini di Lallio, partner de L’Eroica, inizierà la produzione di mascherine protettive da distribuire alla comunità di Bergamo e provincia, territorio tra i più colpiti dal coronavirus. (nella foto , Paolo penni Martelli)

L’Eroica chiederà così alla sua grande comunità di aderire ad una campagna di solidarietà per il sostegno alla produzione di una delle misure più importanti di contenimento del propagarsi dell’epidemia: “Tutti saprete che la mia comunicazione è molto ruspante, familiare, stile Berruti e quel tipo di passione – dichiara Giancarlo Brocci, ideatore de L’Eroica – La prima volta che andai al Maglificio Santini mi ricordo che le titolari Monica e Paola tennero molto a presentarmi Pietro, il padre e fondatore, e l’orgoglio con cui si era voluto tenere i vecchi macchinari da lana, quelli con cui aveva cominciato un lavoro di qualità e poi un percorso imprenditoriale fortunato. Era soprattutto a lui, a queste formidabili radici, che avevano pensato nell’avvicinarsi a L’Eroica ed alle sue vecchie maglie tarmate. Trovai un uomo riservato, che capivi felice e orgoglioso, proprio a partire da quelle figliole che avevano sviluppato a livelli mondiali un’azienda leader nel settore. Ma si finì presto a parlare di bici; Pietro aveva corso ai tempi di Gimondi, ne era amico, aveva masticato tanto ciclismo al punto che poi mi capitò di parlare delle mie prime piccole organizzazioni di corse di paese, di San Marco Vertova e di un certo Paganessi. Conosceva tutto ed aveva acceso una luce negli occhi. Il Maglificio Santini è partner di Eroica, ha rimesso in produzione le nostre fantastiche maglie di lana che vanno per il mondo. Oggi, nell’ emergenza nazionale che stiamo vivendo, questa Azienda ha deciso di mettersi a produrre le introvabili mascherine, modo eroico per dare una mano, per tenere accesa la luce della passione e dell’orgoglio, quel cuore dell’Italia migliore che resiste e che saprà ripartire più forte e più cosciente di prima”.

Stiamo organizzando la campagna di solidarietà, denominata STOPCORONA, per la raccolta di fondi utili alla realizzazione delle mascherine protettive. A breve comunicheremo lo strumento e le modalità di raccolta alla quale parteciperanno anche altri partner de L’Eroica.

STOPCORONA, the Eroica community in tandem with Maglificio Santini

Over the next few days, Eroica partner, Maglificio Santini from Lallio, in the north of Italy will begin producing protective face masks for distribution in Bergamo and its province, one of the worst hit areas by the coronavirus. Eroica will ask its large community to sustain a fundraising campaign to help finance the production of one of the most important means of containing the epidemic: “As you all know, my mode of communication is very down to earth, familiar, in the style of Berruti and with his kind of passion – recounts Giancarlo Brocci, creator of L’Eroica. – The first time I went to the Santini factory – they were already partners of Eroica – I remember how the owners, Monica and Paola, were delighted to introduce me to their father and founder of the business, Pietro. And I remember the pride with which they insisted on keeping the old knitting machines, the ones that were there when they started their quality work, along their fortunate entrepreneurial path. They approached L’Eroica and its old moth-eaten jerseys mostly because of Pietro and his formidable roots. He was a reserved character and you could tell that he was happy and proud, especially of those daughters who have made his business a world leader in its sector.

Of course, we ended up talking bikes; Pietro cycled in Gimondi’s time and they were friends. He knew so much about cycling that he had even heard of the first small races I had organised and we had lots of people in common. He knew everything and his eyes lit up at our conversation.

Maglificio Santini is a partner of Eroica, and the factory started recreating those amazing wool jerseys that can now be found all over the world. Today, in the middle of this national emergency, the company has decided to start producing the masks that are increasingly difficult to find. What a heroic way to lend a hand and keep the light of passion and pride alive, in that proud heart of Italy that resists and will bounce back stronger and more conscientious than ever.

We are organising a campaign, called STOPCORONA, to raise funds to produce protective face masks. Soon, we will communicate the instruments and means we plan to use for this crowdfunding effort, in which some Eroica partners will also participate.