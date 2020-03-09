Bundseliga: Bayern, allunga su Lipsia a +4

Redazione 9 Marzo 2020 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Bundseliga: Bayern, allunga su Lipsia a +4

Il Bayern Monaco batte 2-0 l’Augusta e allunga a 4 punti il vantaggio sulla seconda. A segno per i bavaresi Muller e Goretzka. Battuta a vuoto per il Lipsia , solo 0-0 in casa del Wolfsburg.

 

Il quadro della 25/ma giornata

  • Paderborn-Colonia 1-2
  • Hertha-Werder Brema 2-2
  • Friburgo-Union Berlin 3-1
  • Bayer Leverkusen-Eintracht 4-0
  • Schalke-Hoffenheim 1-1
  • Wolfsburg-Lipsia 0-0
  • Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund  1-2
  • Bayern Monaco-Augusta 2-0
  • Magonza-Fortuna 1-1

La Classifica

Pos Squadra Punti G V N P GF GS
1   Bayern 55 25 17 4 4 73 26
2   Borussia D. 51 25 15 6 4 68 33
3   RB Leipzig 50 25 14 8 3 62 26
4   Bayer Leverk. 47 25 14 5 6 45 30
5   Borussia M. 46 24 14 4 6 47 29
6   Schalke 04 37 25 9 10 6 33 36
7   Wolfsburg 36 25 9 9 7 34 30
8   SC Freiburg 36 25 10 6 9 34 35
9   Hoffenheim 35 25 10 5 10 35 43
10   Colonia 32 24 10 2 12 38 43
11   1. FC Union Berlin 30 25 9 3 13 32 41
12   Eintracht F. 28 24 8 4 12 38 41
13   Hertha B. 28 25 7 7 11 32 48
14   Augsburg 27 25 7 6 12 36 52
15   Mainz 26 25 8 2 15 34 53
16   F. Dusseldorf 22 25 5 7 13 27 50
17   W. Brema 18 24 4 6 14 27 55
18   SC Paderborn 07 16 25 4 4 17 30 54