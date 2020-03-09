Bundseliga: Bayern, allunga su Lipsia a +4

Il Bayern Monaco batte 2-0 l’Augusta e allunga a 4 punti il vantaggio sulla seconda. A segno per i bavaresi Muller e Goretzka. Battuta a vuoto per il Lipsia , solo 0-0 in casa del Wolfsburg.
Il quadro della 25/ma giornata
- Paderborn-Colonia 1-2
- Hertha-Werder Brema 2-2
- Friburgo-Union Berlin 3-1
- Bayer Leverkusen-Eintracht 4-0
- Schalke-Hoffenheim 1-1
- Wolfsburg-Lipsia 0-0
- Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund 1-2
- Bayern Monaco-Augusta 2-0
- Magonza-Fortuna 1-1
La Classifica
|Pos
|Squadra
|Punti
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|1
|Bayern
|55
|25
|17
|4
|4
|73
|26
|2
|Borussia D.
|51
|25
|15
|6
|4
|68
|33
|3
|RB Leipzig
|50
|25
|14
|8
|3
|62
|26
|4
|Bayer Leverk.
|47
|25
|14
|5
|6
|45
|30
|5
|Borussia M.
|46
|24
|14
|4
|6
|47
|29
|6
|Schalke 04
|37
|25
|9
|10
|6
|33
|36
|7
|Wolfsburg
|36
|25
|9
|9
|7
|34
|30
|8
|SC Freiburg
|36
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|35
|9
|Hoffenheim
|35
|25
|10
|5
|10
|35
|43
|10
|Colonia
|32
|24
|10
|2
|12
|38
|43
|11
|1. FC Union Berlin
|30
|25
|9
|3
|13
|32
|41
|12
|Eintracht F.
|28
|24
|8
|4
|12
|38
|41
|13
|Hertha B.
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|32
|48
|14
|Augsburg
|27
|25
|7
|6
|12
|36
|52
|15
|Mainz
|26
|25
|8
|2
|15
|34
|53
|16
|F. Dusseldorf
|22
|25
|5
|7
|13
|27
|50
|17
|W. Brema
|18
|24
|4
|6
|14
|27
|55
|18
|SC Paderborn 07
|16
|25
|4
|4
|17
|30
|54