Bundseliga: Bayern, allunga su Lipsia a +4

Il Bayern Monaco batte 2-0 l’Augusta e allunga a 4 punti il vantaggio sulla seconda. A segno per i bavaresi Muller e Goretzka. Battuta a vuoto per il Lipsia , solo 0-0 in casa del Wolfsburg.

Il quadro della 25/ma giornata

Paderborn-Colonia 1-2

Hertha-Werder Brema 2-2

Friburgo-Union Berlin 3-1

Bayer Leverkusen-Eintracht 4-0

Schalke-Hoffenheim 1-1

Wolfsburg-Lipsia 0-0

Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund 1-2

Bayern Monaco-Augusta 2-0

Magonza-Fortuna 1-1

La Classifica