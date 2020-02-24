Premier League: Arsenal- Everton 3-2 . Doppietta di Aubameyang.

L’Arsenal batte l’Everton 3-2 con una doppietta di Aubameyang. 3-0 del Wolverhampton al Norwich , stesso risultato del Manchester United al Watford
Il City ha vinto a Leicester la sfida per il secondo posto alle spalle del Liverpool atteso nel Monday Night dall’Aston Villa
- Il quadro della 27/ma giornata
- Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0
- Crystal Palace-Newcastle 1-0
- Sheffield-Brighton 1-1
- Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0
- Leicester-Manchester City 0-1
- Manchester United-Watford 3-0
- Wolverhampton-Norwich 3-0
- Arsenal-Everton 3-2
- Liverpool-West Ham Lunedì ore 21
La Classifica
|Pos
|Squadra
|Punti
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|1
|Liverpool
|76
|26
|25
|1
|0
|61
|15
|2
|Manchester City
|57
|27
|18
|3
|6
|68
|29
|3
|Leicester
|50
|27
|15
|5
|7
|54
|27
|4
|Chelsea
|44
|27
|13
|5
|9
|45
|37
|5
|Manchester Utd
|41
|27
|11
|8
|8
|41
|29
|6
|Tottenham
|40
|27
|11
|7
|9
|44
|36
|7
|Sheffield United
|40
|27
|10
|10
|7
|29
|25
|8
|Wanderers
|39
|27
|9
|12
|6
|38
|32
|9
|Arsenal
|37
|27
|8
|13
|6
|39
|36
|10
|Burnley
|37
|27
|11
|4
|12
|33
|39
|11
|Everton
|36
|27
|10
|6
|11
|36
|41
|12
|Southampton
|34
|27
|10
|4
|13
|34
|48
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|27
|8
|9
|10
|24
|32
|14
|Newcastle
|31
|27
|8
|7
|12
|24
|41
|15
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|28
|27
|6
|10
|11
|32
|39
|16
|Bournemouth
|26
|27
|7
|5
|15
|26
|43
|17
|A. Villa
|25
|27
|7
|4
|16
|34
|52
|18
|West Ham
|24
|26
|6
|6
|14
|30
|45
|19
|Watford
|24
|27
|5
|9
|13
|24
|43
|20
|Norwich
|18
|27
|4
|6
|17
|24
|51