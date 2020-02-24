Premier League: Arsenal- Everton 3-2 . Doppietta di Aubameyang.

Redazione 24 Febbraio 2020 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League: Arsenal- Everton 3-2 . Doppietta di Aubameyang.

L’Arsenal batte  l’Everton 3-2 con una doppietta di Aubameyang. 3-0 del Wolverhampton  al Norwich , stesso risultato del Manchester  United al Watford

Il City ha vinto a Leicester la sfida per il secondo posto alle spalle del Liverpool atteso nel Monday Night dall’Aston Villa

 

  • Il quadro della 27/ma giornata
  • Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0
  • Crystal Palace-Newcastle 1-0
  • Sheffield-Brighton 1-1
  • Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0
  • Leicester-Manchester City 0-1
  • Manchester United-Watford 3-0
  • Wolverhampton-Norwich 3-0
  • Arsenal-Everton 3-2
  • Liverpool-West Ham Lunedì ore 21

 

La Classifica

 

Pos Squadra Punti G V N P GF GS
1   Liverpool 76 26 25 1 0 61 15
2   Manchester City 57 27 18 3 6 68 29
3   Leicester 50 27 15 5 7 54 27
4   Chelsea 44 27 13 5 9 45 37
5   Manchester Utd 41 27 11 8 8 41 29
6   Tottenham 40 27 11 7 9 44 36
7   Sheffield United 40 27 10 10 7 29 25
8   Wanderers 39 27 9 12 6 38 32
9   Arsenal 37 27 8 13 6 39 36
10   Burnley 37 27 11 4 12 33 39
11   Everton 36 27 10 6 11 36 41
12   Southampton 34 27 10 4 13 34 48
13   Crystal Palace 33 27 8 9 10 24 32
14   Newcastle 31 27 8 7 12 24 41
15   Brighton and Hove Albion 28 27 6 10 11 32 39
16   Bournemouth 26 27 7 5 15 26 43
17   A. Villa 25 27 7 4 16 34 52
18   West Ham 24 26 6 6 14 30 45
19   Watford 24 27 5 9 13 24 43
20   Norwich 18 27 4 6 17 24 51