Premier League

Redazione 23 Dicembre 2019 Calcio Estero

Cade il Tottenham nel derby con il Chelsea. Gli Spurs perdono 2-0 grazie alla doppietta di Willian Il Watford, ultimo in classifica, ha battuto 2-0 il Manchester United, fermo all’8/a posizione.

E’ finita invece senza reti la sfida tra Everton e Arsenal. Il Chelsea ha battuto il Tottenham 2-0. Lo Sheffield United si è portato in quinta posizione vincendo 1-0 a Brighton 

Il quadro della 18/ma giornata

  • Everton-Arsenal 0-0
  • Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3
  • Newcastle-Crystal Palace 1-0
  • West Ham-Liverpool Rinviata
  • Norwich-Wolverhampton 1-2
  • Brighton-Sheffield 0-1
  • Bournemouth-Burnley 1-0
  • Manchester City-Leicester 3-1
  • Watford-Manchester United 2-0
  • Tottenham-Chelsea 0-2

 

Classifica

os Squadra Punti G V N P GF GS
1   Liverpool 49 17 16 1 0 42 14
2   Leicester 39 18 12 3 3 41 14
3   Manchester City 38 18 12 2 4 50 20
4   Chelsea 32 18 10 2 6 33 25
5   Sheffield United 28 18 7 7 4 22 16
6   Wanderers 27 18 6 9 3 26 22
7   Tottenham 26 18 7 5 6 32 26
8   Manchester Utd 25 18 6 7 5 26 22
9   Newcastle 25 18 7 4 7 18 24
10   Burnley 24 18 7 3 8 23 29
11   Arsenal 23 18 5 8 5 24 27
12   Crystal Palace 23 18 6 5 7 15 20
13   Brighton and Hove Albion 20 18 5 5 8 21 26
14   Bournemouth 19 18 5 4 9 19 25
15   Everton 19 18 5 4 9 20 29
16   West Ham 19 17 5 4 8 19 28
17   Southampton 18 18 5 3 10 21 37
18   A. Villa 15 18 4 3 11 24 33
19   Norwich 12 18 3 3 12 19 37
20   Watford 12 18 2 6 10 11 32