Premier League

Cade il Tottenham nel derby con il Chelsea. Gli Spurs perdono 2-0 grazie alla doppietta di Willian Il Watford, ultimo in classifica, ha battuto 2-0 il Manchester United, fermo all’8/a posizione.
E’ finita invece senza reti la sfida tra Everton e Arsenal. Il Chelsea ha battuto il Tottenham 2-0. Lo Sheffield United si è portato in quinta posizione vincendo 1-0 a Brighton
Il quadro della 18/ma giornata
- Everton-Arsenal 0-0
- Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3
- Newcastle-Crystal Palace 1-0
- West Ham-Liverpool Rinviata
- Norwich-Wolverhampton 1-2
- Brighton-Sheffield 0-1
- Bournemouth-Burnley 1-0
- Manchester City-Leicester 3-1
- Watford-Manchester United 2-0
- Tottenham-Chelsea 0-2
Classifica
|os
|Squadra
|Punti
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|1
|Liverpool
|49
|17
|16
|1
|0
|42
|14
|2
|Leicester
|39
|18
|12
|3
|3
|41
|14
|3
|Manchester City
|38
|18
|12
|2
|4
|50
|20
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|18
|10
|2
|6
|33
|25
|5
|Sheffield United
|28
|18
|7
|7
|4
|22
|16
|6
|Wanderers
|27
|18
|6
|9
|3
|26
|22
|7
|Tottenham
|26
|18
|7
|5
|6
|32
|26
|8
|Manchester Utd
|25
|18
|6
|7
|5
|26
|22
|9
|Newcastle
|25
|18
|7
|4
|7
|18
|24
|10
|Burnley
|24
|18
|7
|3
|8
|23
|29
|11
|Arsenal
|23
|18
|5
|8
|5
|24
|27
|12
|Crystal Palace
|23
|18
|6
|5
|7
|15
|20
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|20
|18
|5
|5
|8
|21
|26
|14
|Bournemouth
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|19
|25
|15
|Everton
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|20
|29
|16
|West Ham
|19
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|28
|17
|Southampton
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|21
|37
|18
|A. Villa
|15
|18
|4
|3
|11
|24
|33
|19
|Norwich
|12
|18
|3
|3
|12
|19
|37
|20
|Watford
|12
|18
|2
|6
|10
|11
|32