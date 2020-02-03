I Kansas City , conquistano il Super Bowl

I Kansas City Chiefs si aggiudicano la 54/a edizione del Superbowl battendo i San Francisco 49ers 31 a 20.
Una grande finale davanti ad un pubblico numerosissimo.Momento di grande spettacolo durante l’halftime. Per la prima volta le due protagoniste sono state due star ispaniche, Shakira e Jennifer Lopez.
Il Superbowl NFL è la finale che assegna il titolo di campione della National Football League, la lega professionistica di football americano degli Stati Uniti.
Il primo Superbowl venne disputato al termine della stagione ’66, il 15 gennaio 1967 tra le allora vincitrici dei due campionati professionistici più importanti degli USA, i campioni della NFL e quelli della AFL.
Nel 1970 NFL ed AFL si fusero mantenendo il nome della NFL (National Football League) ma realizzando il format di campionato che sussiste tutt’ora.
Il campionato infatti è diviso in due raggruppamenti (conference), la National Football Conference e l’American Football Conference, che rappresentano le due leghe ante 1970 (NFL ed AFL).
Le squadre vincitrici delle due conference si disputano il Superbowl che assegna il titolo di campioni nazionali.
Il trofeo del Superbowl NFL è anche denominato “Vincent Lombardi Trophy” in onore dell’allenatore dei Green Bay Packers, vincitore dei primi due Superbowl della storia.
|1967
|Green Bay Packers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|35
|10
|1968
|Oakland Raiders
|Green Bay Packers
|14
|33
|1969
|Baltimore Colts *
|New York Jets
|7
|16
|1970
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Minnesota Vikings
|23
|7
|1971
|Dallas Cowboys
|Baltimore Colts *
|13
|16
|1972
|Miami Dolphins
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|24
|1973
|Washington Redskins
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|14
|1974
|Miami Dolphins
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|7
|1975
|Minnesota Vikings
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|16
|1976
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|21
|17
|1977
|Minnesota Vikings
|Oakland Raiders
|14
|32
|1978
|Denver Broncos
|Dallas Cowboys
|10
|27
|1979
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|35
|31
|1980
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Los Angeles Rams *
|31
|19
|1981
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Oakland Raiders
|10
|27
|1982
|Cincinnati Bengals
|San Francisco 49ers
|21
|26
|1983
|Miami Dolphins
|Washington Redskins
|17
|27
|1984
|Los Angeles Raiders *
|Washington Redskins
|38
|9
|1985
|San Francisco 49ers
|Miami Dolphins
|38
|16
|1986
|New England Patriots
|Chicago Bears
|10
|46
|1987
|New York Giants
|Denver Broncos
|39
|20
|1988
|Denver Broncos
|Washington Redskins
|10
|42
|1989
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|16
|1990
|Denver Broncos
|San Francisco 49ers
|10
|55
|1991
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|20
|19
|1992
|Buffalo Bills
|Washington Redskins
|24
|37
|1993
|Buffalo Bills
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|52
|1994
|Buffalo Bills
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|52
|1995
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Diego Chargers
|49
|26
|1996
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|27
|1997
|Green Bay Packers
|New England Patriots
|35
|21
|1998
|Denver Broncos
|Green Bay Packers
|31
|24
|1999
|Atlanta Falcons
|Denver Broncos
|19
|34
|2000
|Tennessee Titans
|St. Louis Rams
|16
|23
|2001
|New York Giants
|Baltimore Ravens
|7
|34
|2002
|New England Patriots
|St. Louis Rams
|20
|17
|2003
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Oakland Raiders
|48
|21
|2004
|New England Patriots
|Carolina Panthers
|32
|29
|2005
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|21
|24
|2006
|Seattle Seahawks
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
|21
|2007
|Indianapolis Colts
|Chicago Bears
|29
|17
|2008
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|17
|14
|2009
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Arizona Cardinals
|27
|23
|2010
|New Orleans Saints
|Indianapolis Colts
|31
|17
|2011
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Green Bay Packers
|25
|31
|2012
|New England Patriots
|New York Giants
|17
|21
|2013
|San Francisco 49ers
|Baltimore Ravens
|31
|34
|2014
|Denver Broncos
|Seattle Seahawks
|8
|43
|2015
|Seattle Seahawks
|New England Patriots
|24
|28
|2016
|Carolina Panthers
|Denver Broncos
|10
|24
|2017
|Atlanta Falcons
|New England Patriots
|28
|34
|2018
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|41
|33
|2019
|Los Angeles Rams
|New England Patriots
|3
|13
|Squadre vincenti
|New England Patriots
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|New York Giants
|4
|Denver Broncos
|3
|Oakland Raiders
|3
|Washington Redskins
|3
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Indianapolis Colts
|2
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|Chicago Bears
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|New York Jets
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|1
|St. Louis Rams
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1