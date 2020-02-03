I Kansas City , conquistano il Super Bowl

Redazione 3 Febbraio 2020 IN EVIDENZA Commenti disabilitati su I Kansas City , conquistano il Super Bowl

I Kansas City Chiefs si aggiudicano la 54/a edizione del Superbowl battendo i San Francisco 49ers 31 a 20.

Una grande finale davanti ad un pubblico numerosissimo.Momento di grande spettacolo durante l’halftime. Per la prima volta le due protagoniste sono state due star ispaniche, Shakira e Jennifer Lopez.

Il Superbowl NFL è la finale che assegna il titolo di campione della National Football League, la lega professionistica di football americano degli Stati Uniti.

Il primo Superbowl venne disputato al termine della stagione ’66, il 15 gennaio 1967 tra le allora vincitrici dei due campionati professionistici più importanti degli USA, i campioni della NFL e quelli della AFL.

Nel 1970 NFL ed AFL si fusero mantenendo il nome della NFL (National Football League) ma realizzando il format di campionato che sussiste tutt’ora.

Il campionato infatti è diviso in due raggruppamenti (conference), la National Football Conference e l’American Football Conference, che rappresentano le due leghe ante 1970 (NFL ed AFL).

Le squadre vincitrici delle due conference si disputano il Superbowl che assegna il titolo di campioni nazionali.

Il trofeo del Superbowl NFL è anche denominato “Vincent Lombardi Trophy” in onore dell’allenatore dei Green Bay Packers, vincitore dei primi due Superbowl della storia.

 

1967 Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs 35 10
1968 Oakland Raiders Green Bay Packers 14 33
1969 Baltimore Colts * New York Jets 7 16
1970 Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings 23 7
1971 Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Colts * 13 16
1972 Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys 3 24
1973 Washington Redskins Miami Dolphins 7 14
1974 Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings 24 7
1975 Minnesota Vikings Pittsburgh Steelers 6 16
1976 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 21 17
1977 Minnesota Vikings Oakland Raiders 14 32
1978 Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys 10 27
1979 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 35 31
1980 Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams * 31 19
1981 Philadelphia Eagles Oakland Raiders 10 27
1982 Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers 21 26
1983 Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 17 27
1984 Los Angeles Raiders * Washington Redskins 38 9
1985 San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins 38 16
1986 New England Patriots Chicago Bears 10 46
1987 New York Giants Denver Broncos 39 20
1988 Denver Broncos Washington Redskins 10 42
1989 San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals 20 16
1990 Denver Broncos San Francisco 49ers 10 55
1991 New York Giants Buffalo Bills 20 19
1992 Buffalo Bills Washington Redskins 24 37
1993 Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys 17 52
1994 Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys 13 52
1995 San Francisco 49ers San Diego Chargers 49 26
1996 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 17 27
1997 Green Bay Packers New England Patriots 35 21
1998 Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers 31 24
1999 Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos 19 34
2000 Tennessee Titans St. Louis Rams 16 23
2001 New York Giants Baltimore Ravens 7 34
2002 New England Patriots St. Louis Rams 20 17
2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oakland Raiders 48 21
2004 New England Patriots Carolina Panthers 32 29
2005 Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots 21 24
2006 Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers 10 21
2007 Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears 29 17
2008 New York Giants New England Patriots 17 14
2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals 27 23
2010 New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts 31 17
2011 Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers 25 31
2012 New England Patriots New York Giants 17 21
2013 San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens 31 34
2014 Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks 8 43
2015 Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots 24 28
2016 Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos 10 24
2017 Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots 28 34
2018 Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots 41 33
2019 Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots 3 13
Squadre vincenti
New England Patriots 6
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
Dallas Cowboys 5
San Francisco 49ers 5
Green Bay Packers 4
New York Giants 4
Denver Broncos 3
Oakland Raiders 3
Washington Redskins 3
Baltimore Ravens 2
Indianapolis Colts 2
Miami Dolphins 2
Chicago Bears 1
Kansas City Chiefs 1
New Orleans Saints 1
New York Jets 1
Philadelphia Eagles 1
Seattle Seahawks 1
St. Louis Rams 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1

 