Premier League: Manchester City-Everton 2-0

Il Manchester City ha battuto l’Everton 2-0. Prima sconfitta per i Toffees da quando è allenato da Carlo Ancelotti.
Mattatore del match Gabriel Jesùs, autore di due reti di pregioevole fattura.
Vince anche l’Arsenal, i Gunners hanno battuto all’Emirates Stadium il Manchester United per 2-0 , chiudendo un periodo di delusioni di fronte al proprio pubblico.
Le reti dell’Arsenal sono state segnate da Sokratis e da Pepè.
Il quadro della 21/ma giornata
Burnley-Aston Villa 1-2
Brighton-Chelsea 1-1
Newcastle-Leicester 0-3
Southampton-Tottenham 1-0
Watford-Wolverhampton 2-1
Manchester City-Everton 2-1
West Ham-Bournemouth 4-0
Norwich-Crystal Palace 1-1
Arsenal-Manchester United 2-0
Liverpool-Sheffield giovedi ore 21
La Classifica
|Pos
|Squadra
|Punti
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|1
|Liverpool
|55
|19
|18
|1
|0
|47
|14
|2
|Leicester
|45
|21
|14
|3
|4
|46
|19
|3
|Manchester City
|44
|21
|14
|2
|5
|56
|24
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|21
|11
|3
|7
|36
|29
|5
|Manchester Utd
|31
|21
|8
|7
|6
|32
|25
|6
|Tottenham
|30
|21
|8
|6
|7
|36
|30
|7
|Wanderers
|30
|21
|7
|9
|5
|30
|27
|8
|Sheffield United
|29
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23
|19
|9
|Crystal Palace
|28
|21
|7
|7
|7
|19
|23
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|21
|6
|9
|6
|28
|30
|11
|Everton
|25
|21
|7
|4
|10
|24
|32
|12
|Southampton
|25
|21
|7
|4
|10
|25
|38
|13
|Newcastle
|25
|21
|7
|4
|10
|20
|33
|14
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|24
|21
|6
|6
|9
|25
|29
|15
|Burnley
|24
|21
|7
|3
|11
|24
|34
|16
|West Ham
|22
|20
|6
|4
|10
|25
|32
|17
|A. Villa
|21
|21
|6
|3
|12
|27
|37
|18
|Bournemouth
|20
|21
|5
|5
|11
|20
|32
|19
|Watford
|19
|21
|4
|7
|10
|17
|34
|20
|Norwich
|14
|21
|3
|5
|13
|22
|41