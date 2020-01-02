Premier League: Manchester City-Everton 2-0

Redazione 2 Gennaio 2020 IN EVIDENZA Commenti disabilitati su Premier League: Manchester City-Everton 2-0

Il Manchester City ha battuto l’Everton 2-0. Prima sconfitta per i Toffees da quando è allenato da Carlo Ancelotti.

Mattatore del match Gabriel Jesùs, autore di due reti di pregioevole fattura.

Vince anche l’Arsenal, i Gunners  hanno battuto  all’Emirates Stadium il Manchester United per 2-0 , chiudendo un periodo di delusioni di fronte al proprio pubblico.
Le reti dell’Arsenal sono state segnate da Sokratis e da Pepè.

 

Il quadro della 21/ma giornata

Burnley-Aston Villa 1-2
Brighton-Chelsea 1-1
Newcastle-Leicester 0-3
Southampton-Tottenham 1-0
Watford-Wolverhampton 2-1
Manchester City-Everton 2-1
West Ham-Bournemouth 4-0
Norwich-Crystal Palace 1-1
Arsenal-Manchester United  2-0
Liverpool-Sheffield giovedi ore 21

La Classifica

Pos Squadra Punti G V N P GF GS
1   Liverpool 55 19 18 1 0 47 14
2   Leicester 45 21 14 3 4 46 19
3   Manchester City 44 21 14 2 5 56 24
4   Chelsea 36 21 11 3 7 36 29
5   Manchester Utd 31 21 8 7 6 32 25
6   Tottenham 30 21 8 6 7 36 30
7   Wanderers 30 21 7 9 5 30 27
8   Sheffield United 29 20 7 8 5 23 19
9   Crystal Palace 28 21 7 7 7 19 23
10   Arsenal 27 21 6 9 6 28 30
11   Everton 25 21 7 4 10 24 32
12   Southampton 25 21 7 4 10 25 38
13   Newcastle 25 21 7 4 10 20 33
14   Brighton and Hove Albion 24 21 6 6 9 25 29
15   Burnley 24 21 7 3 11 24 34
16   West Ham 22 20 6 4 10 25 32
17   A. Villa 21 21 6 3 12 27 37
18   Bournemouth 20 21 5 5 11 20 32
19   Watford 19 21 4 7 10 17 34
20   Norwich 14 21 3 5 13 22 41